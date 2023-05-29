Photo Credit: Ministry of Defense Spokesperson’s Office

The C-Dome, installed on the Israeli Navy’s Saar 6 corvettes, successfully intercepted advanced targets representing threats to the State of Israel’s infrastructure and strategic assets in its exclusive economic zone (the natural gas digs).

The Israel Missile Defense Organization, under the Defense Ministry, together with the Israeli Navy and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems successfully completed a series of multi-system and multi-tier tests using the naval version of the Iron Dome system, known as “C-Dome.”

The series of tests included simulated existing and future threats that the corvettes may face during a conflict, such as rockets, cruise missiles, and UAVs. The tests integrated shipboard systems with Israel’s multi-tier defense array and tested new technologies to enhance the air and missile defense multi-tier array’s operational effectiveness at sea and on land. The success of the tests is another significant milestone in the array’s development to counter existing and future threats in various combat arenas.

The C-Dome system contributes to the corvettes’ defensive capabilities and improves existing capabilities to protect the State of Israel’s assets and economic interests within the exclusive economic zone and ensures naval superiority.

The C-Dome system aboard the Sa’ar 6 corvettes is based on the Iron Dome system and constitutes an additional layer of the State of Israel’s multi-tier air and missile defense array.

The array is based on four operational defense tiers: Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow 2, and Arrow 3. The development of these systems is led by the Israel Missile Defense Organization. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is the prime contractor and developer of the Iron Dome and works in partnership with subcontractors such as Israel Aerospace Industries’ Elta Systems, which supplies the multi-mission radar, and mPrest Systems, a private Israeli company producing C4I applications, responsible for the command-and-control systems.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said: “The C-Dome system constitutes a significant leap forward in our defense capabilities, and ensures the Israeli defense establishment’s superiority and operational capabilities in the face of growing threats in the maritime arena. The system’s naval adaptation is part of our advanced multi-tier air and missile defense system. I would like to express my great appreciation to the Directorate for Defense R&D, the IDF, and Rafael, for turning a tech vision into reality – developing operational capabilities in the field.”