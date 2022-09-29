Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

An Arab boy fell from a balcony and was pronounced dead at Beit Jala Hospital, and there is no connection between a nearby IDF chase after stone-throwers and the boy’s fall, a security source told TPS.

The Palestinian Authority’s official WAFA news agency quoted the hospital which claimed that the child died after falling from a high place while running away from Israeli soldiers who were chasing him in the village of Toqou, in the Bethlehem area.

The hospital claimed that the child, Rayyan Yaser Suleiman, was brought to the hospital after his heart had stopped and efforts to revive him had failed.

Suleiman “ran away in fear from soldiers who chased him and other students after leaving their school causing him to fall from a high place,” the hospital alleged.

An IDF official also said that the boy’s death had nothing to do with the IDF’s activities in the area. The boy apparently died from heart failure, which the hospital also admitted.