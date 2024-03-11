Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90
Smoke trails are seen as rockets launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon into northern Israel are intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system near Kiryat Shmona on November 21, 2023.

Simultaneous Red Alert warning sirens were triggered at around 4 pm Monday afternoon in Israel’s southernmost and northernmost cities: Eilat and Kiryat Shmona (in the Golan Heights). Sirens were also triggered elsewhere in northern Israel as well.

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces subsequently announced the siren in Eilat was a “false alarm.”

Residents in Eilat have a 30-second window within which to find a space safe.

Residents of Kiryat Shmona, Margaliot, Manara and other nearby communities are not so lucky: it’s important to reach a safe space almost immediately upon hearing the Red Alert siren.

According to Arab media, a barrage of some 30 missiles were fired at communities in the Golan Heights and in the Galilee. The Upper Galilee Regional Council reported that rockets landed in open areas. No damage or casualties reported.

Since the morning hours, Hezbollah terrorists have launched multiple rocket attacks aimed at northern Israel, including at Druze communities in the region as well as at Shtula, Zuriel, Ma’alot Tarshicha, Hosen and other areas.

Red Alert sirens have also been triggered in the Galilee warning of infiltration by combat drones from Lebanon.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

