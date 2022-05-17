Photo Credit: Security Camera Footage

An Arab terrorist attempted to stab soldiers on Tuesday morning near the Samaria Brigade Square in the Shomron. The soldiers were guarding a hitchhiking post. The soldiers shot and neutralized the terrorist. He was shot in the lower body and is conscious. No IDF soldiers were wounded in the attack.

המחבל ימ”ש שניסה לרצוח חיילים סמוך לחטמ”ר שומרון ונורה pic.twitter.com/NtOtv0bhmu — בז news (@1717Bazz) May 17, 2022

זירת נסיון הפיגוע דקירה סמוך לחטמ”ר שומרון pic.twitter.com/eMVwgP3jsK — בז news (@1717Bazz) May 17, 2022