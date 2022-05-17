An Arab terrorist attempted to stab soldiers on Tuesday morning near the Samaria Brigade Square in the Shomron. The soldiers were guarding a hitchhiking post. The soldiers shot and neutralized the terrorist. He was shot in the lower body and is conscious. No IDF soldiers were wounded in the attack.
Terrorist neutralized while attempting to stab soldiers.https://t.co/HbCs8i2ftQ pic.twitter.com/Zoe0nQY14R
— JewishPress.com (@JewishPress) May 17, 2022
המחבל ימ”ש שניסה לרצוח חיילים סמוך לחטמ”ר שומרון ונורה pic.twitter.com/NtOtv0bhmu
— בז news (@1717Bazz) May 17, 2022
זירת נסיון הפיגוע דקירה סמוך לחטמ”ר שומרון pic.twitter.com/eMVwgP3jsK
— בז news (@1717Bazz) May 17, 2022