Photo Credit: Security Camera Footage
Terrorist neutralized in Shomron attack. May 17, 2022

An Arab terrorist attempted to stab soldiers on Tuesday morning near the Samaria Brigade Square in the Shomron. The soldiers were guarding a hitchhiking post. The soldiers shot and neutralized the terrorist. He was shot in the lower body and is conscious. No IDF soldiers were wounded in the attack.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleThe Death of Shireen Abu-Akleh and Israel’s Handling of it
Next article‘S-300 Battery Fired on the IAF Over Syria,’ says Israeli TV Report
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...