Photo Credit: Pixabay / Kaboompics

Following are phone numbers and resources that may be helpful to anyone living or visiting in Israel during the current Swords of Iron War.

Basic Emergency Numbers

100 – Police

101 – MDA

1220 – United Hatzalah

102 – Firefighters

103 – Electric Company 104 – Home Front Command Center 105 – Family Center for Missing Victims of Hostilities

Hospital Emergency Centers

Soroka Medical Center – 12-55-177

Barzilai Medical Center – 12-55-171

Assuta Ashdod Public Hospital – 12-55-182

Kaplan Medical Center – 12-55-181

Shamir Assaf Harofeh Medical Center – 12-55-188

Wolfson Medical Center – 12-55-135

Sheba Medical Center – 12-55-131

Ichilov Hospital – 12-55-133

Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center – 12-55-122

Shaare Zedek Medical Center – 02-564-5024

Services for the Deaf

The deaf community in the Gaza Strip and in general in the State of Israel are invited to enter immediate conversations with sign language interpreters for any emergency call. For an emergency call, go to the link: https://www.sign-now.io

Services for the Disabled

The ILAN association has opened a hotline to which young people and adults with physical disabilities and family members can call, consult on rights issues, and receive information, support, and psychological assistance. The hotline, 1-800-50-50-55, is now open on Saturdays and weekdays from 8 am to 8 pm.

Support for Anxiety

Matan (Mental Support Center for Anxiety Victims) has opened at the Teachers Center in Be’er Sheva at the address: Sderot Rager 85. The center provides initial response to anxiety and trauma victims. The center can be reached between the hours: 8 am to 8 pm

-WIZO Helpline: Call 3980* for general support and assistance to anyone who needs (on normal days, the line helps victims of violence).

WIZO Parent Counseling and Assistance Helpline: Call 6968 from 10 am to 10 pm. Counselors on the line are educators and treatment experts.

-WIZO National Hotline for Men in the Circle of Violence: 1-800-393-904.

HMO (Health Maintenance Organization / Kupat Holim) Anxiety Lines:

* Clalit – by phone 03-747-2010

* Maccabi 076-817-3631

* Maccabi call center 3555*

* Meuhedet – 3833*

HMO / Kupat Holim Medical Lines:

Clalit 03-747-2010

Maccabi *3555

Leumit 1-700-507-507, *507

Meuhedet *3833

Support for Sexual Assault

Helpline for women 1202

Helpline for men 1203

Chat assistance – https://www.1202kolmila.org.il

ERAN Resilience Centers

Nationwide: *1201 or 1-800-363-363

Residents of the South: *2452

(18 Pardes Street, Ashkelon)

Regional Council Offices

Ashkelon Beach – 08-677-5598

Eshkol – 08-996-5264

Sderot – 08-661-1140 /08-661-1150

Sha’ar HaNegev – 077-980-2755

Sdot Negev – 076-532-2042/3/4

Western Negev (Netivot) – 055-306-3853

Bedouin Resilience Center – 072-221-2788

Gush Etzion (Efrat): 058-398-9550/02-993-9378

Binyamin / Sha’ar Binyamin – 02-584-8600

Samaria- 055-277-9285/09-79403 (Karnei Shomron Mall)

Judea (Kiryat Arba) – 02-996-9560/055-953-4177

For New Immigrants

The Absorption and Immigrant Ministry in cooperation with the Eran association operates an emergency professional anonymous and immediate psychological help center in the following languages: Russian, Amharic, English, French and Spanish.

The hotline operates by phone *3201 and chat through the Eran website.