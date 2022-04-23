Photo Credit: courtesy, Kobi Levi

After two years of being required to walk around looking like surgeons, Israelis are at last free of wearing masks indoors.

One of the final remaining coronavirus pandemic restrictions in Israel, the indoor mask mandate was officially lifted at 8 pm Saturday night, as the numbers of those infected continues to drop in the Jewish State.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that indoor masks are still required in “places with high contagion potential” – including senior living centers, hospitals, airports and on aircraft during flights.

The end of the mandate comes just in time for the annual post-Passover celebration of Mimouna, the Jewish North African holiday ending Passover and celebrating rebirth and renewal for the coming year.

(It’s very difficult to eat moufletta – the traditional mouthwatering Moroccan Mimouna crepe – through a mask. Ask anyone.)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was scheduled to attend a Mimouna celebration Saturday night in Moshav Shilat near Modi’in, his office said.

The restriction, originally set to end on May 1, was already being flouted by many.