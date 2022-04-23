Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced Saturday night that rocket attacks on southern Israel from Gaza this weekend has resulted in the IDF shutting down the Erez border crossing on Sunday.

Gaza terrorists fired two rockets at southern Israel overnight Friday into Saturday.

One of the rockets landed in an open field in Israeli territory.

The second rocket landed in the northeastern Gazan city of Beit Hanoun, near a school that is run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), wounding one resident.

Since neither was headed for Israeli population centers, the Red Alert incoming rocket warning siren did not activate, according to the IDF.