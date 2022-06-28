Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

The Ministries of Agriculture and Finance reached an agreement Tuesday (June 28) with representatives of the dairy industry to increase the regulated price of dairy products by one third.

The price of regulated dairy products will rise by 4.9 percent, rather than by 14 percent, the Chadarei Ha’Hareidim news outlet reported.

Advertisement



Under the agreement, the raised price will then not change for at least a year.

The target price (the price dairy farmers receive) will be reduced by 2.15 agorot each quarter, for a year.

It was also agreed that customs duties on hard cheeses such as mozzarella, halloumi, jamid (kishk) and gorgonzola cheeses, will immediately be abolished.

Customs fees on cream cheese with a fat percentage higher than 5 percent are to be gradually abolished as well.

Beginning in 2023, the fees will be reduced by 50 percent of the customs duties currently imposed. One year later (2024), customs duties will be abolished completely.

In addition, duty-free import quotas for dairy products will be increased in accordance with local consumption data.

Due to the political situation, however, the agreement like others during this transitional period, will require legal approval.