Just before Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day, Gush Etzion Mayor, and Chairman of the Yesha Council Shlomo Ne’eman, said, “All ministers and MK’s from all parties, without any difference in skin color or sectarian affiliation, are invited to the central memorial ceremony for the fallen from Israel’s wars and pre-state hostilities, here in Gush Etzion.” Numerous ministers and MKs have been cancelling their planned appearances at various memorial ceremonies due to threats to disrupt the ceremonies if they show up.

On Yom Hazikaron – the Day of Remembrance for Israel’s fallen soldiers and those who fell defending the land before the establishment of the state, the annual central memorial ceremony will be held at the Gush Etzion Regional Cemetery in Kfar Etzion.

The Mayor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Shlomo Ne’eman, issued a statement to cabinet ministers, members of the Knesset, and to the general public, together with the head of the Gush Etzion Religious Council, who is leading the ceremony, Rabbi Rafi Ostoroff, which read:

“All ministers and MK’s from all parties, without any difference in skin color or sectarian affiliation, are invited to the central memorial ceremony for the fallen from Israel’s wars and pre-state hostilities, here in Gush Etzion. Anyone who wishes to honor the fallen and draw inspiration from their heroism and their unfulfilled dreams – will be welcomed by us. Please arrive early, the ceremony starts at exactly 11:00, with the siren.”

Part of the delegitimization tactics of the anti-government anarchists has been to scare away elected officials from appearing at official memorial ceremonies and in the public square, by protesting and threatening to cause a scene, which would disrespect the fallen.