Photo Credit: Israel Police / Slava Worcek Nature and Parks Authority

Israel’s Civil Administration designated 42 acres of the Herodium Park (Herodian) as state land on Monday in a move raising hopes that the 2,000-year-old site’s tourism infrastructure will be upgraded and eventually designated as an international heritage site.

“This is great news,” said Yaron Rosenthal, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council.

“The Herodium is one of the most important historical sites in the Land of Israel and is an international tourist gem. For over 20 years we have been working to turn the Herodium into a first-class tourist and heritage site. The announcement will be a catalyst for it to become an international tourist center.”

He added that upgrading the site will bring economic benefits to the surrounding communities.

The Herodium is an ancient fortress and palace built by King Herod the Great 12 kilometers south of Jerusalem. The park is managed jointly by the Civil Administration and Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority.

The complex includes a fortified palace, complete with lavish living quarters, a bathhouse, and elaborate gardens. The site also features a large artificial hill, which served as both a monument to Herod’s reign and a defensive structure. The hill itself was constructed by stacking layers of earth and stone, with a palace built on its summit.

After Herod’s death, the fortress remained in use by subsequent rulers, including the Romans and Jewish rebels during the Great Jewish Revolt.