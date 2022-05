Photo Credit: Pixabay

Ceremonies for the start of Israel’s 74th Independence Day kicked off at 8 pm on Wednesday evening with the lighting of the national beacon at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

The ceremony includes performances by top Israeli artists. Join us!

Advertisement



Ceremonies ahead on the momentous Independence Day are to include the lighting of 12 torches by 12 people who have contributed in a significant way to the life of the nation.