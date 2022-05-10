Photo Credit: The Karoly Family

Aliyah planning, employment opportunities, navigating the healthcare system, and buying a home in Israel are just a few of the many topics that will be discussed at Nefesh B’Nefesh’s 2022 Virtual Mega Aliyah Event & Innovation.IL Job Fair on Sunday, May 15.

Nefesh B’Nefesh, in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL), and the Jewish National Fund-USA, will be hosting the annual event online to encompass a variety of Aliyah topics for prospective Olim from over 37 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces across North America, as well as from a dozen countries around the world.

The event will also feature an Innovation Job Fair to provide the chance to hear directly from companies and leaders in the Israeli high-tech industry about job opportunities and training programs. Representatives from top high-tech companies, including Microsoft, Intel, and Monday.com, will be leading sessions and available to speak with attendees.

“When considering Aliyah, Olim are seeking real answers and insights into what their lives will look like once they arrive in Israel and answers on how to overcome the social, economic, bureaucratic, and logistical challenges that arise during the process,” said Sarah Kantor, Nefesh B’Nefesh Director of Aliyah Programming. “The Mega event is designed to address and eliminate many of these obstacles, and it is now accessible to countless more potential Olim because of its online presentation. Our support for Olim in every circumstance, in-person or virtual, is unwavering.”

The Mega Aliyah Event is open to the public, regardless of age, residence, and level of Aliyah interest (including those intending to make Aliyah in the near future as well as those in the early planning stages). For more information and to register for the online event, please go to www.nbn.org.il/mega.

On a local level, a pre-Aliyah informational event and barbeque will be held in Englewood, N.J., on Monday, May 23, 2022, for prospective Olim from the Tri-State area who are making Aliyah during the summer months. These Olim and their families are invited to visit various booths and speak with Nefesh B’Nefesh representatives in preparation for their upcoming Aliyah.