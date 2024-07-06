Photo Credit: Gershon-Elinson / Flash 90

Israel has approved construction plans for nearly 5,300 new homes in existing Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, the anti-Israel Peace Now movement said Thursday, calling it the “largest land-grab in decades.”

The government’s Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria approved the plans for 5,295 new homes in the territories. The council also legalized three new neighborhoods in existing communities in the Jordan Valley and near Hebron.

International media are claiming the move will prevent the establishment of a future Palestinian Authority state, ignoring Ramallah’s decades-long calls to annihilate and replace the Jewish State “from the river to the sea” along with generations of official government incitement to murder Israelis.

Unsurprisingly, the Palestinian Authority screamed in protest.

PA government spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh denounced the decision. “The extreme [Israeli] government is bound by right-wing policies that express war and settlement,” he said.

“”All (settlement) activities on the occupied Palestinian lands since 1967 are illegal, as the international community, including the UN and the Security Council, have confirmed that the settlements are illegal and must be removed from all Palestinian lands, including East Jerusalem.”

On behalf of the Ramallah government, Rudeineh issued a threat as well: “The Palestinian people will not stand idly by in the face of these steps by the extreme government, whose members call day and night to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state and even demand destroying Palestinian cities and expelling residents from their lands and homes.”

The Palestinian Authority and its leader, Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen) has yet to condemn the massacre of 1,200 people in southern Israel and kidnapped of 250 others on October 7, 2023, by thousands of Hamas-led terrorists and their “civilian” supporters in Gaza.

