Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hillel Yaffe Medical Center
Tal and Nahum ben Zaken from Hadera had their 4th baby, January 1, 2023

Walla documented several claims for the title of the first newborn infant in 2023 in Israel. Perhaps we should keep track of them over the years and see what they’ve achieved by 2053?

Yasmin and Mahmoud and Ishachi from Kfar Arara had their baby girl Milan, January 1, 2023 / Courtesy of Hillel Yaffe Medical Center

At the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera, Tal and Nahum ben Zaken from Hadera had their baby boy––their fourth, and Yasmin and Mahmoud and Ishachi from Kfar Arara had their baby girl Milan (love in Arabic) shortly after midnight, 2023.

The first baby girl of 2023 was born at Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center in Ramat Gan weighing 3,970 kilograms, to Betty Yacovi and Gal Yifrah from Ashdod.

Sarit and Uri Peleg with their baby boy, January 1, 2023 / Courtesy of Beilinson hospital

Sarit and Uri Peleg had their third child, the first baby boy of 2023 at Beilinson hospital.

Lial and Sergey Levitsky from Rehovot with their first baby boy, January 1, 2023 / Courtesy of Shamir Assaf Harofeh Hospital

Lial and Sergey Levitsky from Rehovot had their first baby boy at Shamir Assaf Harofeh Hospital in Be’er Ya’akov a few minutes after midnight.

Shifra Aharon from Bat Yam gave birth to her son about half an hour after midnight at the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.

Yael and Raz Toizer of Kfar Saba with their baby boy, January 1, 2023 / Courtesy of Meir hospital in Kfar Saba

Yael and Raz Toizer of Kfar Saba had their baby boy––their third, at 1:07 AM in the maternity ward at the Meir hospital in Kfar Saba.

Have a good life, little ones!

