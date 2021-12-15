Photo Credit: Hatzalah Without Borders

Israel’s domestic intelligence agency, the Shin Bet, has claimed in a report issued this month that there were no stone-throwing attacks in the month of November.

But it’s not true, warns law student Ari Kaniel, who counted reports gathered and organized by Hatzalah Without Borders in Judea and Samaria for November 2021. The emergency medical service detailed “close to 150” reports of Palestinian Authority Arab stone-throwing attacks aimed at Israelis, including those that resulted in damage and injuries.

שב"כ מוציא סיכום נובמבר, רושם 0 זריקות אבנים.

ספרתי דיווחים, קרוב ל150 ז.א, כולל נזקים ופצועים.

מישהו שם נרדם על המקלדת? pic.twitter.com/DjsgTTxgAq — ארי קניאל (@aaakaniel) December 15, 2021

“Anyone out there falling asleep at the keyboard?” Kaniel asked in a Hebrew-language tweet.

The law student followed up with a more complete report posted to his Facebook page, adding that he did not include reports of shootings, firebombing attacks (using Molotov cocktails to attack Israelis), or robberies.

“Just throwing stones, huh?” Kaniel commented. See his full report below.