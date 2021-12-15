Photo Credit: Hatzalah Without Borders
Windshield smashed in stone-throwing attack by terrorists on the Azzoun bypass road in Samaria, August 18, 2019. (archive)

Israel’s domestic intelligence agency, the Shin Bet, has claimed in a report issued this month that there were no stone-throwing attacks in the month of November.

But it’s not true, warns law student Ari Kaniel, who counted reports gathered and organized by Hatzalah Without Borders in Judea and Samaria for November 2021. The emergency medical service detailed “close to 150” reports of Palestinian Authority Arab stone-throwing attacks aimed at Israelis, including those that resulted in damage and injuries.

“Anyone out there falling asleep at the keyboard?” Kaniel asked in a Hebrew-language tweet.

The law student followed up with a more complete report posted to his Facebook page, adding that he did not include reports of shootings, firebombing attacks (using Molotov cocktails to attack Israelis), or robberies.

“Just throwing stones, huh?” Kaniel commented. See his full report below.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
