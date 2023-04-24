Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense / YouTube screengrab

Lawmakers, government ministers and other national officials gathered at the Knesset on Monday night to participate in the country’s annual “Songs in Their Memory” event marking Israel’s Memorial Day.

As part of Israel’s Remembrance Day for IDF Fallen and Victims of Terror the Knesset held its annual “Songs in Their Memory” ceremony following opening ceremonies, including the lighting of the Memorial Torch at the Western Wall.

During the Knesset event, attendees heard — and in some cases, they themselves related — personal stories of those who fell in battle and in terrorist attacks. Each story was heart-rending, and visibly even more so for those who recalled the deaths of their friends and loved ones in the retelling.

All of Israel’s top government officials, including President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut, attended the event along with numerous others.

‘Songs in Their Memory’ is a joint initiative of the Knesset, the Defense Ministry’s Families and Commemoration Department and the National Insurance Institute Division for Terror Victims.

In the past year, 59 IDF soldiers have fallen during active service and 86 disabled veterans died of injuries incurred during past service. Since the start of 2023 alone, 19 people in Israel have died at the hands of Arab terrorists. Many more have been wounded, including many with permanent injuries.

Yehi Zichram Baruch.