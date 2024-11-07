Photo Credit: Flash90

The Knesset approved overnight Thursday in a second and third reading the law to deport family members of terrorists who supported the attack or knew in advance of their relative’s plan to carry it out. 61 MKs supported the bill, and 41 opposed it. It was initiated by MKs Hanoch Dov Milwidsky and Eliyahu Revivo (Likud), and MK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit).

In addition, a five-year temporary order was approved by a 53 to 41 vote allowing for prison sentences for minors under the age of 14 who were convicted of murder as part of an act of terrorism or as part of the activities of a terrorist organization.

The length of deportation of an Israeli citizen shall not be less than seven years and not more than fifteen years. As to permanent or temporary residents, the length shall not be less than ten years and not more than twenty years.

The law will apply to first-degree relatives of a terrorist: parents, siblings, children, and spouse. Police have the authority to enforce the deportation, “including the authority to enter any place, remove any person and to use reasonable force for that purpose.”

The family member will be deported to the Gaza Strip, “or to another destination determined according to the circumstances.”

According to the new law, the Interior Minister is entitled to order the deportation of a family member of a terrorist following a hearing, if said family member knew in advance of the intent to commit an act of terrorism and did not make all the necessary efforts to prevent it.

The Interior Minister is also entitled to order the deportation of a family member who expressed support for or identification with the terrorist act, or published praise, sympathy, or encouragement for a terrorist act or terrorist organization.

The explanatory notes to the bill stated: “In recent years, and particularly after the start of the Iron Sword War, which broke out following the terrorist attack that began on October 7, 2023, there has been an increase in cases in which citizens and permanent residents of Israel incite terrorism, whether by publishing direct calls to commit terrorist acts or by publishing words of praise, sympathy, or encouragement for these acts, support for them or identification with them.”

