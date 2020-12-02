Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Knesset

The Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, voted on Wednesday to approve a preliminary resolution to disband.

Blue & White Party leader Benny Gantz agreed to allow vote to go forward due to growing dissatisfaction over mounting delays by the Likud in passing a budget for the next two years, as was agreed upon when the government coalition was formed.

The resolution, proposed by opposition leader Yair Lapid and supported by Blue & White Party leader Benny Gantz, was passed in a very close vote: 61 to 54.

Surprisingly, the Joint Arab List chose to abstain, rather than support the measure.

Now the Knesset Committee decides which committee is to prepare the bill for its first, second and third readings.

If the bill then passes those next three readings, the country will face its fourth national election in less than two years.

Nevertheless, budget negotiations are expected to start in a last-ditch effort to avoid another election.