Photo Credit: Al Arabiya screen grab / UNGA

US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly said Wednesday that President Donald Trump might be announcing a new peace deal between Israel and another Arab nation in the next “day or two.”

The ambassador made the remark during an interview with Al Arabiya on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“Our plan is to bring more countries, which we will have more being announced very soon,” Craft said. How soon? she was asked.

“Well, it could be today, it could be one in the next day or two,” she said. “So we are very excited, and I know that others are going to be following, and what we don’t want to do is, we want to not isolate anyone, but we want to bring everyone on board.

“We hope that this will allow the Iranian citizens to see that people really want peace in the Middle East, and they are part of this peace,” she added.