Photo Credit: Pixabay

Officials at Ben Gurion University of the Negev laid the cornerstone this week for a new translational medical research building that is intended bring university scientists and clinicians from Soroka University Medical Center together.

Research in the new building will focus on three major areas: translational medicine, clinical medicine and population-based research aimed at improving the health of the Negev population.

The 3,800 square meter facility will house research labs, a biobank containing tissue samples from Negev residents, treatment rooms, conference rooms and more.

“Once completed, it will provide yet another pillar of support for Beer-Sheva’s emerging Innovation District, which includes the University, the medical center, the Advanced Technologies Park, and the surrounding neighborhoods.

The findings of research initiated in the new building will be explored at the university before being sent to the nearby hi-tech park for development.

Beer-Sheva Mayor Ruvik Danilovich told those gathered, “In our reality, where something new happens every day, people create reality, and they need to receive the tools to improve quality of life in the Negev. The Adelis Foundation’s donation to create a building on Ben-Gurion Boulevard, which is named after the founder of the state, is a true Zionist act.

“The message of today is that our strength lies in the cooperation of the dominant actors in the region, to bolster a strong Negev which is instrumental to the existence of the State of Israel,” he added.

The Medical Research Institute is being constructed on the Soroka campus next to the Faculty of Health Sciences with support from the Adelis Foundation, for whose founder (André Cohen Deloro) the building is being named.

The foundation was represented at the cornerstone ceremony by Rebecca and Sidney Boukhris, who was joined there by BGU President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz, Soroka University Medical Center Director-General Dr. Shlomi Codish, Beer-Sheva Mayor Ruvik Danilovich, and top administrators from the Clalit Health Fund.

“The combination of basic science research and clinical research is the key to significant discoveries that will improve national health,” said BGU President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz. “That is the purpose in creating this medical research institute.”

Rebecca Boukhris, Adelis Foundation representative, added, “We are convinced that excellent scientific research can affect the welfare of the citizens of the State of Israel. We have no doubt that this institute will draw clinicians and scientists together to improve many aspects of research and treatment.”