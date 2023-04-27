Photo Credit: Flickr / J

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has announced the appointment of veteran FBI executive Russel H. (Rusty) Rosenthal to become the organization’s vice president of security and law enforcement.

Rosenthal will be responsible for leading all facets of ADL’s law enforcement programs at the federal, state and local levels. He holds a BS degree from Duke University and a JD from Georgetown University Law Center.

Advertisement





Rosenthal joins ADL after serving in the FBI for more than 25 years, most recently as the unit chief responsible for Asian Operations in the International Operations Division. From 2019 to 2022, he also served as the FBI Legal Attaché and senior representative to Israel.

“We are pleased to welcome Rusty Rosenthal into our top law enforcement leadership position at ADL. His decades of experience in national security, investigations and intelligence will be a tremendous asset to advance our mission of protecting the Jewish community,” said ADL CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt.

“At a time when antisemitic incidents and threats to Jewish and partner communities are at historic levels, enhancing security and expanding law enforcement partnerships is a top priority. Rusty’s leadership and expertise will help ensure our relationships and threat-response capabilities are stronger than ever.”

Rosenthal served in Israel for 11 years over three different tours and led the FBI office there from 2019-2022.

During his assignments in Tel Aviv, Rosenthal worked with Israeli partners on criminal and national security investigations of mutual interest to Israel and the US. He has also served in Sana’a, Yemen; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; and various posts in Afghanistan. He also has experience as a criminal trial attorney and has supervised cyber investigations.

“ADL’s work and its close relationships with law enforcement agencies have never been more important or more necessary,” Rosenthal said.

“Having served the American people in the FBI for 25 years, I understand the importance of maintaining strong relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. I look forward to continuing to partner with allies at the state, local, and federal levels in advancing this timely and critical mission.”

Rosenthal will lead ADL’s efforts with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across the country, and will additionally oversee the security of ADL staff and physical offices across the United States.

This is not the first time the ADL has hired someone from the FBI to serve as vice president of security.

In May 2020, the ADL hired Greg Ehrie to become the organization’s vice president of law enforcement and analysis, responsible for overseeing the group’s relationship with law enforcement.

In 2005 and 2006, as an FBI agent, Ehrie spent a year living on the Ramat Rachel kibbutz in Jerusalem, learning Arabic as part of his training for the agency, according to Jewish Insider.

Ehrie was a Manhattan College graduate who spent eight years in the US Air Force and was a veteran of Desert Storm. He had a 22-year career with the FBI, where he held multiple national and international positions in intelligence and terrorism investigations.

He also served as Special Agent in Charge of Intelligence at the FBI’s New York Field Office and was a Special Agent in Charge at the FBI’s Newark Field Office.

Ehrie left the ADL to become the Chief Security Officer of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in December 2022.