“It’s a great opportunity for JLens to scale our work and our impact and take it to the next level,” Julie Hammerman, JLens CEO and founder, told JNS. “We’ve worked with the ADL for many years and we collaborate on a lot of issues around the corporate space. It’ll help both of our efforts in this area. JLens will get the scale, the resources and the reputation of the ADL, and they will get all the expertise that JLens brings from the investor space and the corporate advocacy arena.”

Hammerman will now be able to bring on two additional members to a small staff, including hiring a day-to-day director.

While the ADL has been involved in pushing corporations like Unilever, Facebook and others to clamp down on anti-Semitic activity within their respective purviews, the acquisition of JLens will provide the organization with a seat inside valuable corporate boardrooms, with more direct influence on policy.

The recent decisions by a number of companies to separate themselves from entertainer Ye (formerly Kanye West) following his repeated anti-Semitic comments brought to the forefront the importance of this idea. While Adidas announced an anti-hate partnership with the ADL on Thursday, had there been a functioning corporate relationship between the two before the West controversy, the ADL and JLens might have been able to affect quicker change in the apparel giant, which dragged its feet in dissolving its lucrative branding partnership with West.

Greenblatt said his position allows him to reach out to any CEO, but those fighting anti-Semitism and anti-Israel activity need a “ground game that will not just get us in the door, but have a seat at the table.”

Meanwhile, Hammerman said JLens will continue to keep a watchful eye on the ESG movement, which hardened anti-Israel activists have long endeavored to exploit to bring an anti-Israel agenda into the shareholder advocacy space.

“It’s a space where the Jewish community should be long term,” said Hammerman. “Israel is one of the issue areas in the [ESG] field, and that’s even more reason that the Jewish community should be there.”