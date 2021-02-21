Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and United Nations Gilad Erdan and numerous American Jewish organizations are demanding an apology from NBC and producers of Saturday Night Live for a nasty swipe that was taken during the program this weekend in an eight-second joke delivered by comedian Michael Che:

“Israel is reporting that they’ve vaccinated half of their population,” he said, with a slight grin, “and I’m gonna guess . . . it’s the JEWISH half!” Deadpan.

Advertisement



Canned laughter. Or maybe it was real laughter from a live audience.

.@nbcsnl I’m a big fan of humor but, perpetuating antisemitism is just not funny. Your “joke” is ignorant-the fact is that the success of our vaccination drive is exactly because every citizen of Israel – Jewish, Muslim, Christian-is entitled it. Apologize!pic.twitter.com/zQqtBmFqJ2 — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) February 21, 2021

Ambassador Erdan was clear and to the point. “I’m a big fan of humor but perpetuating antisemitism is just not funny,” he wrote. “Your ‘joke’ is ignorant – the fact is that the success of our vaccination drive is exactly because every citizens of Israel – Jewish, Muslim, Christian – is entitled it. (sic) Apologize!”

Petition Urges NBC to Retract, Apologize

The American Jewish Committee started a petition online to urge the NBC television network studios which produce the Saturday Night Live program to “retract and apologize” for the false accusation perpetrated by Michael Che in his antisemitic “joke” this past Saturday night.

I've added my name. Join me. https://t.co/rNeGzcGM3c — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) February 21, 2021

“NBC SNL’s “joke” is a modern twist on a classic antisemitic trope that has inspired the mass murder of Jews,” the AJC pointed out.

“Words have consequences, and Jews are at risk when a major American TV company joins with those who claim Israel is favoring only a portion of its citizens.”

To sign the petition, click here.

All of these photos were taken in Israel. Here are the inconvenient facts: 1. Israel is vaccinating *all* Israelis, Jewish and Arab alike. 2. The Palestinians are governed by the Palestinian Authority, which is responsible for vaccinating them under the Oslo Accords. pic.twitter.com/63NXITYvwp — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) February 21, 2021

“In the Middle Ages, Jews were blamed for the Black Death in Europe and accused of protecting only themselves. Thousands were murdered by their Christian neighbors. This isn’t funny at all; it’s dangerous,” AJC global communications director Avi Mayer wrote in a separate tweet. “NBC and Michael Che should apologize at once.”