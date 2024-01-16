Photo Credit: Unsplash

Antisemitic incidents worldwide leaped by a dizzying 1,735 percent since October 7, when Gaza’s Hamas terror organization launched its war against Israel.

According to a report by the Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) of the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), the unprecedented rise in global anti-Semitic incidents is coming from the far-left.

In comparing recorded incidents of reported antisemitism between the third and fourth quarter of 2023, the ARC detected a 1,753 percent increase in global incidents of far-left antisemitism. These incidents typically manifested themselves through anti-Israel demonization, delegitimization, and double standards.

“This sharp rise can be attributed to the aftermath of October 7th, which has seen widespread denial, whitewashing, and legitimization of Hamas’ actions, as well as false and libelous claims about Israel’s military campaign of self-defense in Gaza,” CAM said.

The total number of recorded incidents of far-left antisemitism in the third quarter of 2023 worldwide is as follows, there were 26 reported incidents in July, 15 in August, and six in September, making a total of 47.

However, in October there were 253 incidents, 314 in November and 304 in December, totaling 871 recorded incidents of far-left antisemitism in the fourth quarter of 2023 globally.

“For a long time, too many have swept far-left antisemitism under the rug, but it is growing both in terms of numbers and threat,” said CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “It is adopting the language, conspiracy theories and tactics of the far-right, demonstrating the horseshoe theory whereby the two extremes mimic each other in terms of hate, violence, and discourse.”

“It is necessary to reorient the discussion about antisemitism towards this fact to gain a better understanding of the threat and being able to combat them.”

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) is a global coalition engaging more than 830 partner organizations and four million people from a diverse array of religious, political, and cultural backgrounds in the common mission of fighting the world’s oldest hatred.