Photo Credit: Serge Attal/Flash90

The New York Times has come under fire again for hiring freelancers with a history of anti-Semitic social-media posts.

Weeks ago, the paper severed ties with producer and fixer Fady Hanona, who repeatedly espoused anti-Semitic and anti-Israel hostility and spoke favorably of Adolf Hitler.

Advertisement



The watchdog site HonestReporting’s investigation of Hanona uncovered social-media posts calling for the killing of Jews “wherever they are: children, elderly people and soldiers.” Hanona wrote: “The Jews are sons of the dogs, and I am in favor of killing them and burning them, like Hitler did to them. I would be extremely happy.” The post was accompanied by two smiling emojis.

The Times claimed it had only engaged with Hanona “in recent weeks” and was no longer doing so.

Now, HonestReporting has uncovered similar posts by two more freelancers.