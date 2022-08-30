Photo Credit: Serge Attal/Flash90

The New York Times has come under fire again for hiring freelancers with a history of anti-Semitic social-media posts.

Weeks ago, the paper severed ties with producer and fixer Fady Hanona, who repeatedly espoused anti-Semitic and anti-Israel hostility and spoke favorably of Adolf Hitler.

Advertisement

The watchdog site HonestReporting’s investigation of Hanona uncovered social-media posts calling for the killing of Jews “wherever they are: children, elderly people and soldiers.” Hanona wrote: “The Jews are sons of the dogs, and I am in favor of killing them and burning them, like Hitler did to them. I would be extremely happy.” The post was accompanied by two smiling emojis.

The Times claimed it had only engaged with Hanona “in recent weeks” and was no longer doing so.

Now, HonestReporting has uncovered similar posts by two more freelancers.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsraelis Attacked, Wounded After Entering PA Controlled City of Shechem to Pray at Kever Yosef
Next articleSatellite Images Show Russia Moves S-300 Air-Defense Missiles Out of Syria
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...