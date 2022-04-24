Photo Credit: Spokesperson, Israel Police
Damage after an arsonist set fire to a tallit and sacred texts at a Haifa synagogue, April 24, 2022

A 44-year-old Haifa resident has been arrested after he set fire to a tallit (prayer shawl) and sacred texts in a synagogue Sunday morning.

The perpetrator, caught in the act by police as he set fire to the holy items, also threatened to “kill all the rabbis” upon his return to “burn the synagogue down,” police said.

The arsonist’s motivation was unclear, and details that would reveal his identity were withheld.

He is currently being questioned by police, who said they plan to request an extension on his remand when the perpetrator is arraigned Monday in the Haifa Magistrate’s Court.

