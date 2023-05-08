Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

Hundreds of thousands of Jews from across Israel and abroad streamed into the mountaintop town of Meron in northern Israel to celebrate Lag B’Omer at the tomb of Talmudic Sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (Rashbi). As he does every year, the Boyaner Rebbe Rabbi Nachum Dov Brayer will light the first bonfire at the sacred site.

Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai is believed to be the second century CE author of the Zohar, the mystical commentary on the Torah.