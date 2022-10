Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

JewishPress.com brings you a live feed of the Western Wall plaza on Wednesday, the second day of Chol HaMoed Sukkot, for the Birkat HaKohanim — the Blessing of the Jewish Priests — that takes place from Jerusalem, along with the morning prayer service. Join us!

The blessing of the Jewish priests takes place three times a year, during the three major pilgrimage festivals — Sukkot, Pesach and Shavuot.