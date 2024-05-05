Photo Credit: Yad Vashem / YouTube screengrab

Join JewishPress.com as we (virtually) attend the official State Opening Ceremony for Holocaust Remembrance Day on Sunday evening at 8 pm in Warsaw Ghetto Square, Yad Vashem, on the Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem.



Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day is observed this year starting Sunday evening (May 5) and continuing through Monday (May 6).

During the ceremony, Holocaust survivors will light six torches. First torch: Pnina Hefer; second torch: Allegra Gutta; third torch: Arie Eitani; fourth torch: Raisa Brodsky; fifth torch: Michael Bar-On; sixth torch: Izi Kabilio.

During the ceremony, short videos about each of the torch lighters will be shown.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are slated to deliver remarks at the Opening Ceremony.

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan will light the Memorial Torch. Haim Noy will deliver a remark on behalf of the survivors.

Holocaust survivor Yitzhak Perlmutter will recite the El Maleh Rahamim prayer for the souls of the martyrs.