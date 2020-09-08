Photo Credit: Mendy Hechtman / Flash 90

Rabbi Benaya Nebenzahl, 57, returned his soul to the Creator on Tuesday evening after being hospitalized for six weeks at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem, fighting for his life in a battle with COVID-19.

The son of Rabbi Avigdor Nebenzahl was said to be “a man who brightened the faces of his students and was revered by all the boys,” according to a report published by Kikar HaShabbat.

Although many people – students, acquaintances, family members and friends – prayed for the rabbi’s recovery after he was admitted to the hospital with the coronavirus, his condition deteriorated and then further declined into a critical state. This evening the rabbi succumbed to the virus, to the sorrow of all who knew him.

Funeral details have yet to be determined.

Baruch Dayan HaEmes.