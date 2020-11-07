Photo Credit: Agudath Israel of America via Twitter

The People of Israel grieve to learn of the passing on Friday afternoon of the Posek HaDor (Legal Adjudicator), Rabbi Dovid Feinstein, zt”l, at the age of 91.

Heartbroken at news of passing of Rabbi Dovid Feinstein–Rosh HaYeshiva of Mesivtha Tifereth Jerusalem and Chaver Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah. Agudath Israel and the entire Orthodox community have benefited from his Torah wisdom and guidance for decades–the pain and loss overwhelm. pic.twitter.com/vq7e2RT0RF — Agudath Israel of America (@AgudahNews) November 6, 2020

Rabbi Feinstein, the head of Yeshiva Mesivta Tifereth Yerushalayim in Manhattan (“MTJ”) and a member of the Council of Torah Scholars of Agudath Israel of America, was ill for the past several months.

Born in 1929 in Lyuban, USSR, Rabbi Feinstein wrote at least nine books on Torah Law (Halacha), Torah, and the subject of the Jewish Calendar, in addition to the Passover Haggadah.

Revered by Jews from all walks of life, the Rabbi was the son of Rabbi Moshe Feinstein zt”l, and took on the mantle of leadership following his father’s passing in 5746/1986. His brother, Rabbi Reuven Feinstein, is the spiritual leader of the Staten Island branch of Mesivta Tifereth Yerushalayim.

Rabbi Dovid Feinstein received calls from around the world at all hours of the day and night from people who turned to him with questions about Torah Law.

Funeral details are not yet available.

Yehi zichro baruch.