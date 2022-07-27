Photo Credit: Yad L'Achim

A large monument was put up a few days ago at the national heritage site of “Ein Keshatot” in the Golan Heights. The apparently innocent monument, which includes Jewish motifs, was put up by the “Curt Landry” organization in conjunction with the Golan Regional Council.

However, it turns out that the matter was not as innocent at it looked: Curt Landry is a Christian preacher who heads the Curt Landry Ministries, an evangelical cult. The idol he put up features, alongside Jews symbols, the symbol of “Messianic Jewry” with a quote from Christian sources.

“The monument is meant to symbolize, as it were, inter-religious unity, achvah, which in practical terms actually means getting Jews to convert out of their religion,” Yad L’Achim said.

The anti-missionary organization immediately brought the matter to the attention of the local regional council.

Joining Yad L’Achim in its appeal were Rabbis and public figures from across the religious and political spectrum, who protested the display of a clearly missionary symbol on the Land of Israel at the height of the Three Weeks.

“It is inconceivable that the symbol of idol worshipers will be displayed so prominently at a national heritage site,” they wrote.

Ein Keshatot is home to a Jewish village from the period of the Mishna and Talmud, with a magnificent shul in its center.

The protest had its desired effect and, on Monday night, the head of the local council, Chaim Rokach, ordered that the monument be covered in advance of having it removed entirely.

Yad L’Achim welcomed the decision, noting that “Messianic Jewry” is a Christian evangelical cult that blends Christian motifs and “Jewish culture” in an attempt to confuse their Jewish victims and enable their missionary activities in the Holy Land.

“Covering the idol and removing it is another step in denying public legitimacy for missionary activity, as part of our battle to completely eradicate it from the Land of Israel and the People of Israel,” a Yad L’Achim official said.