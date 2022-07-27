Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

After repeated exchanges in the media between Israel and the Russian government, an Israeli legal delegation finally departed for Moscow on Wednesday night.

“On instructions from Prime Minister Yair Lapid and in coordination with the authorities in Russia, the Israeli delegation … will hold meetings with the relevant officials in Russia,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The legal team is tasked with helping the Jewish Agency face a hearing in a Moscow court this Thursday.

Russia’s Justice Ministry has issued an order to shut down the activities of the Agency, which provides support for the Jewish community and facilitates the immigration of those who wish to move to Israel.