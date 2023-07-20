Photo Credit: Yisrael Medad / Twitter screengrab

Slumbering anarchists got a personalized wake-up call this week while camping out in Ben Shemen.

The anti-judicial reform protestors are on a march to Jerusalem

They bedded down at Ben Shemen…and were awaken in the middle of the night with cries of "Demokratia" and "Busha". pic.twitter.com/Ftc1ZdvtM1 — Yisrael Medad (@ymedad) July 20, 2023

Despite the ferocious heat wave scorching Israel, the anti-government anarchist leadership decided to shlep their minions from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on a march to prove their loyalty to the cause. Some of the anarchists followed the orders.

But they stopped to take an overnight break, sleeping in tents just 16 miles (25.7 kilometers) from where they set off on their march to Jerusalem.

The exhausted anarchists were sleeping peacefully when they were surprised in the middle of the night by the shouts of “Demokratia!” and “Busha!” (Democracy and Shame), by pro-government counter protesters playing music to awaken the sleepers.

Sort of like basic training …