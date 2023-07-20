Photo Credit: Yisrael Medad / Twitter screengrab
Sleeping on the job . . .

Slumbering anarchists got a personalized wake-up call this week while camping out in Ben Shemen.

Despite the ferocious heat wave scorching Israel, the anti-government anarchist leadership decided to shlep their minions from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on a march to prove their loyalty to the cause. Some of the anarchists followed the orders.

But they stopped to take an overnight break, sleeping in tents just 16 miles (25.7 kilometers) from where they set off on their march to Jerusalem.

The exhausted anarchists were sleeping peacefully when they were surprised in the middle of the night by the shouts of “Demokratia!” and “Busha!” (Democracy and Shame), by pro-government counter protesters playing music to awaken the sleepers.

Sort of like basic training …

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

