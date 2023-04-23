Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

MK Zvika Fogel, a brigadier general in the IDF reserves, canceled his participation in this week’s upcoming Memorial Day ceremonies in Rosh Pina. Fogel, an MK from Otzma Yehudit party, decided that he would not participate after learning that anarchists planned to hold a protest at the ceremony for fallen IDF soldiers while he was there.

“They asked me to be the personality at the Rosh Pina cemetery. I gave my consent, and after realizing that they were going to demonstrate there, I said that I would not come. I canceled my participation, because the honor of the fallen and the families of the bereaved is more important than my honor,” Fogel told 103FM radio.

“I understand the pain on this day and I’m not going to let all those people who are willing to harm the sanctity of this day and come there with signs and shout and curse – I’m not willing to hurt the bereaved families, so I won’t be there,” Fogel said.

Crossing more red lines while also damaging Israel’s democracy, the anarchists are trying to delegitimize and discourage the appearance of democratically elected officials from any and all public appearances.

Fogel is the chairman of the Knesset National Security committee.

Despite the threats from the anarchists, Itamar Ben-Gvir, the head of the Otzma Yehudit party will be going to the ceremony he was invited to in Be’er Sheva.