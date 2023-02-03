Photo Credit: Shir Torem/Flash90
An anti-Judicial Reform protest in Haifa. Jan. 28, 2023

According to a survey by the Israel Democracy Institute from the Voice of Israel index survey, published in Yedioth, the demographic breakdown of participants in the anti-judicial reform protests has been revealed. These latest protests are actually just another iteration of the previous anti-Netanyahu demonstrations.

The survey found that the protesters are largely homogeneous in their makeup. The majority are secular, Jewish, over 55 years old, and Ashkenazi, which is a (somewhat stereotypical) reflection of the left-wing, bourgeoisie demographic of Tel Aviv, but not representative of the broader population of the state of Israel.

Advertisement


Religion
Secular: 75%
Traditional: 22%
Religious: 3%
Haredi: 0%

Nationality
Jewish: 93%
Arab: 7%

Age
55+: 50%
45-55: 9%
35-44: 17%
25-34: 16%
18-24: 8%

Ethnicity (among Jews)
Ashkenazi: 51%
Mizrachi: 26%
Mixed: 14%
Other: 9%

Additional results and data from the survey will be published next week.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articlee-Edition: February 3, 2023
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR