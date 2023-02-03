According to a survey by the Israel Democracy Institute from the Voice of Israel index survey, published in Yedioth, the demographic breakdown of participants in the anti-judicial reform protests has been revealed. These latest protests are actually just another iteration of the previous anti-Netanyahu demonstrations.
The survey found that the protesters are largely homogeneous in their makeup. The majority are secular, Jewish, over 55 years old, and Ashkenazi, which is a (somewhat stereotypical) reflection of the left-wing, bourgeoisie demographic of Tel Aviv, but not representative of the broader population of the state of Israel.
Religion
Secular: 75%
Traditional: 22%
Religious: 3%
Haredi: 0%
Nationality
Jewish: 93%
Arab: 7%
Age
55+: 50%
45-55: 9%
35-44: 17%
25-34: 16%
18-24: 8%
Ethnicity (among Jews)
Ashkenazi: 51%
Mizrachi: 26%
Mixed: 14%
Other: 9%
Additional results and data from the survey will be published next week.
