According to a survey by the Israel Democracy Institute from the Voice of Israel index survey, published in Yedioth, the demographic breakdown of participants in the anti-judicial reform protests has been revealed. These latest protests are actually just another iteration of the previous anti-Netanyahu demonstrations.

The survey found that the protesters are largely homogeneous in their makeup. The majority are secular, Jewish, over 55 years old, and Ashkenazi, which is a (somewhat stereotypical) reflection of the left-wing, bourgeoisie demographic of Tel Aviv, but not representative of the broader population of the state of Israel.

Religion

Secular: 75%

Traditional: 22%

Religious: 3%

Haredi: 0%

Nationality

Jewish: 93%

Arab: 7%

Age

55+: 50%

45-55: 9%

35-44: 17%

25-34: 16%

18-24: 8%

Ethnicity (among Jews)

Ashkenazi: 51%

Mizrachi: 26%

Mixed: 14%

Other: 9%

Additional results and data from the survey will be published next week.

