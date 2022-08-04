Photo Credit: Pixabay

Nearly 200 actors and Hollywood executives have signed a declaration condemning Hamas terrorism against Israel in an open letter by Creative Community for Peace.

The signatories say in the letter they are “saddened by the devastating loss of life endured by Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza” and condemns the suffering on both sides, calling instead for peace in the region.

Advertisement



“Hamas cannot be allowed to rain rockets on Israeli cities, nor can it be allowed to hold its own people hostage,” say some of Hollywood’s top actors and executives.

“Hospitals are for healing, not for hiding weapons. Schools are for learning, not for launching missiles. Children are our hope, not our human shields.”

Here’s the full text, and a list of the signatories.

We, the undersigned, are saddened by the devastating loss of life endured by Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza. We are pained by the suffering on both sides of the conflict and hope for a solution that brings peace to the region.

While we stand firm in our commitment to peace and justice, we must also stand firm against ideologies of hatred and genocide which are reflected in Hamas’ charter, Article 7 of which reads, “There is a Jew hiding behind me, come on and kill him!” The son of a Hamas founder has also commented about the true nature of Hamas.

Hamas cannot be allowed to rain rockets on Israeli cities, nor can it be allowed to hold its own people hostage. Hospitals are for healing, not for hiding weapons. Schools are for learning, not for launching missiles. Children are our hope, not our human shields.

We join together in support of the democratic values we all cherish and in the hope that the healing and transformative power of the arts can be used to build bridges of peace.

Michael Adler

Avi Arad

Tom Arnold

Jeff Astrof

Craig Balsam

Gary Barber

Roseanne Barr

Elana Barry

Jonathan Baruch

Aaron Bay-Schuck

Lainie Sorkin Becky

Steven Bensusan

Adam Berkowitz

Greg Berlanti

Jordan Berliant

Mayim Bialik

Joshua P Binder

Todd Black

Michael Borkow

Scooter Braun

Dan Brecher

Eric Brooks

Dan Bucatinsky

David Byrnes

Omri Casspi

Josh Charles

Etan Cohen

Joe Cohen

Marc Dauer

Craig David

Donald De Line

Matt DelPiano

Josh Deutsch

Minnie Driver

Jack Dytman

Lee Eisenberg

Doug Ellin

Diane English

Dan Erlij

Ron Fair

Dave Feldman

James Feldman

Patti Felker

Sam Fischer

Erica Forster

Gary Foster

Doug Frank

Bryan J. Freedman

Geordie E. Frey

William Friedkin

Daryl Friedman

Michael Fricklas

Jeremy Garelick

Ran Geffen-Lifshitz

Andrew Genger

Jody Gerson

Risa Gertner

Jami Gertz

Gary Ginsberg

David Glick

Jonathan Glickman

Evan Goldberg

Gil Goldschein

Tony Goldwyn

Nate Goodman

Marc Graboff

Kelsey Grammer

Trudy Green

Adam Griffin

Iris Grossman

Phil Hacker

Sanaa Hamri

Adi Hasak

Ned Haspel

Andrew Hurwitz

Kathy Ireland

Bill Jacobson

Neil Jacobson

Jonathan Jakubowicz

Nathan Kahane

Adam Kaller

Zach Katz

Ryan Kavanaugh

Ron Kenan

Larry Kennar

Kevin King-Templeton

Michael Kives

Courtney Kivowitz

Patrick Knapp

Amanda Kogan

Steven Kram

Erik Kritzer

Peter Landesman

Eriq La Salle

Sherry Lansing

Estelle Lasher

Michael Lasker

Keili Lefkovitz

Carol Leifer

Avi Lerner

Colin Lester

Ben Levine

Susan Levinson

David Levy

Shuki Levy

Linda Lichter

Jonathan Littman

David Lonner

Benji Madden

Joel Madden

Bill Maher

Joshua Malina

Rob Markus

Orly Marley

Ziggy Marley

Bill Masters

Barry McPherson

Brian Medavoy

Jeff Melman

Scott Melrose

Jeffrey D. Melvoin

Rina Mimoun

Michael Morales

Alan Nierob

Michael Nyman

James Packer

Scott Packman

Amy Pascal

Donald S. Passman

Brett Paul

Linda Perry

Richard Plepler

Rob Prinz

Dan Rabinow

Dean Raise

Bruce M. Ramer

David Ready

Ivan Reitman

David Renzer

Hanna Rochelle

Seth Rogen

John Rogovin

Lena Roklin

Zvi Howard Rosenman

Bill Rosenthal

Phil Rosenthal

Brian Ross

Michael Rotenberg

Rob Rothman

Robert Rovner

Susan Rovner

Haim Saban

Nancy Sanders

Mark Schiff

Steve Schnur

Jordan Schur

Sam Schwartz

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Adam Schweitzer

Scott Siegler

Ben Silverman

Sarah Silverman

Martin Singer

Aaron Sorkin

Steve Spira

Sylvester Stallone

Norman Steinberg

Gary Stiffelman

Gene Stupnitsky

Eric Suddleson

Nick Styne

Danny Sussman

Traci Szymanski

Nina Tassler

Adam Taylor

Mitch Tenzer

Fred D. Toczek

Michael Tolkin

Jonathan Tropper

Paul Wachter

Nina Wass

Avi Wasserman

Steven Weber

Bernie Weinraub

Jerry Weintraub

David N. Weiss

Alan Wertheimer

Ron West

Nikki Wheeler

Bryan Wolf

Sharon Tal Yguado

Pete Yorn

Rick Yorn