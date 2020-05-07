Photo Credit: Migdal Ohr

Giants of the international Jewish music scene, Yaakov Shwekey, Ishay Ribo and Mordechai ben David are singing together for the first time ever at an historic virtual concert called “Together as One” on Lag B’Omer, Tuesday May 12th, to benefit tens of thousands of needy Israeli citizens who have been hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Migdal Ohr is the organization behind this event and has been selected by the Israeli government to operate a massive civilian relief effort called Magen Israel, Israel Shield. The initiative is to work with the IDF to deliver bi-monthly emergency kits of food and essentials to 40,000 people in need in Israel.

A view pass for the event is $18 per household and there are sponsorship opportunities available once people register. 100% of the proceeds of the concert will go directly towards the relief effort.

Rabbi Yitzchak Dovid Grossman, Founder and Dean of Migdal Ohr, spoke about the importance and unique nature of the event.

“Lag Ba’Omer is a powerful time to show that the Jewish people are united and that we are willing to stand together, as one, to ensure that Israel’s most vulnerable families, children, and seniors have what they need to make it through this crisis,” Rabbi Grossman, an Israel Prize Laureate, said. “It is not a coincidence that these incredible artists are coming together now, when we need to show that we are together more than ever and utilize this unity for doing good deeds.”

Yaakov Shwekey, one of the world’s most popular Jewish music artists of all time, said: “”We call this history, for us to be performing together is something that’s going to be truly exciting. Together with Migdal Ohr, we will try and bring a little light in an otherwise dark and difficult time for so many. When I was called to tell me about these efforts to help people who don’t even have money for basic items, like food, I jumped at the opportunity, and I hope all of Am Yisrael will join us for this unique and historic event.”

Ishay Ribo said: “I feel honored to participate in uniting the world in an effort to help those in critical need in Israel. Migdal Ohr’s work is pure chessed enabling Am Yisrael to thrive.”

Mordechai ben David called Rabbi Grossman and Migdal Ohr “a spiritual revolution for those who do not have anything and no one else to depend on. I consider it holy work to be part of this vital project.”

From a production perspective the show is going to be “unprecedented for a number of reasons,” said Producer Eli Gerstner, one of the biggest names in Jewish music. “In addition to having a lineup of artists that have never performed together, we are taking the idea of a live stream concert to an entirely new level. Plans for the show include the use of 3D technology as well as ways for the audience to be active participants in the concert.”

The event will include three hours of livestream entertainment to uplift and unite Jews from around the world in support of those in need in Israel.

“While Migdal Ohr’s fundamental mission is to provide orphaned and at-risk youth with a nurturing home, needed essentials, an outstanding education and the tools they need to become leading members of their communities, we also run a multitude of highly acclaimed programs that support many sectors of society, including impoverished families, soldiers, prisoners and seniors,” said American Friends of Migdal Ohr Executive Director, Atara Solow. “We are now continuing to put that philosophy into practice with Migdal Ohr’s Magen Yisrael – Covid Relief efforts.”

Migdal Ohr was founded by Israel Prize Laureate Rabbi Yitzchak David Grossman over 50 years ago and is known all over the world for its vital lifesaving work with over 10,000 orphaned and neglected children in Israel annually.

