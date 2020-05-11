Photo Credit: Mendy Hechtman / Flash 90

Cyprus is extending its ban on all flights both inbound and departing the country for two more weeks, according to The Associated Press.

The decision, taken in light of the ongoing COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, will again be considered on May 28.

Advertisement



The flight ban – which is not unique to Cyprus by any means – began there March 21. The country, which is heavily dependent on tourism, hopes to reopen its flight traffic early this summer.