Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, star of Wonder Woman I and II – and set to start in a third Wonder Woman film – won’t be protecting the innocent and championing all that is good in her newest role. Gadot is in final negotiations to play the Evil Queen in the upcoming remake of the much-loved Disney classic, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” industry news site Deadline reported Wednesday.

Shooting is expected to begin next year. The original, which was an animated feature that came out in 1937, was Disney’s first full-length animated movie, and is considered one of the greatest of all time in that genre.

The remake will add to the story and feature new music as well.

Gadot, who recently completed her first film in a negative role – that of an art thief in the movie, “Red Notice” (streaming to start on November 12) — is also in the process of developing a new television series on the life of silver screen superstar Hedy Lamarr, to be titled, “Cleopatra.”

A native of Rosh Ha’Ayin, Gadot has had a busy year so far, producing the series “Impact” for National Geographic and even finding time to give birth to a third daughter.

She is also shooting “Heart of Stone,” a Netflix film, and has a lead role in the film “Death on the Nile,” a new version of the Agatha Christie tale, set for release next year.