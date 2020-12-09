Photo Credit: History Channel via FB

This season of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ – said to be the strangest, most fascinating one yet – may finally lead the two Lagina brothers from Michigan not only to the buried treasure they seek, but to something even more valuable: the ancient menorah of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

The reality show is a multi-season series that has been chronicling the efforts of a team of treasure hunters who have been searching for legendary treasure on Oak Island, on the Atlantic shore of Nova Scotia, Canada.

In the upcoming episode, the team is working from the theory that a special map hints about treasure and precious artifacts that were taken by the Templars to the island from Solomon’s Temple in Jerusalem, the site today known as the Temple Mount.

The Templars were a Catholic military order founded in 1119 and headquartered on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

The Lagina brothers and the rest of the treasure-hunting team believe the treasure hidden by the Templars – who were closely tied to the Crusades — was the Menorah from the Holy Temple of Jerusalem.

The premier of Season 8 in the series aired on November 10 (Thursday night) at 9 pm ET on the History Channel as brothers Rick and Marty Lagina continue their quest for answers, and treasure.

H/T to Yisrael Medad!