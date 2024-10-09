Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aish

In a powerful display of unity and resilience, sold-out audiences in Jerusalem’s Kirk Douglas Theater and Manhattan’s AMC Theater in midtown on Monday gathered to witness the premiere of “October 7th: Voices of Pain, Hope and Heroism,” a documentary that delves into the profound impact of Hamas’ attack on Israel. The events, which attracted over 400 attendees in person, as well as independent showings in more than 100 cities worldwide and dozens of U.S. college campuses, reached tens of thousands of viewers.

The screenings, followed by panel discussions featuring prominent Jewish and non-Jewish social media influencers, provided a platform for reflection, dialogue, and a renewed sense of Jewish identity in the face of rising antisemitism.

Matan Peretz, a panelist in Jerusalem, addressed the troubling rise of online antisemitism: “The masks are off now. What started as people attacking Israel or attacking Zionists, has now spread to people attacking Jews. We wondered how people could turn on Jews so easily in Germany 90 years ago, and some thought it was because there was no way to spread the truth of what was happening, there was no social media. But now, social media has made it so much easier to spread Jew hatred and it has made things a lot worse.”

In Manhattan, Tanya Zuckerbrot reflected on the Jewish community’s awakening: “There has always been resiliency in the fabric of who Jews are. But we forgot our history and we all thought that we had become highly assimilated once again. But looking back at what took place in Germany, the Nazis still came for you even if you were assimilated. I don’t think we were aware just how pervasive antisemitism still was.”

The panelists included Matan Peretz, Daniel Braun, Lilac Logan, and Noa Cochva in Jerusalem, and Tanya Zuckerbrot, Zach Sage Fox, Ari Ackerman, and Lizzy Savetsky in Manhattan. The panels were hosted by the film’s co-producers CMO of Aish, Jamie Geller, in Jerusalem, and Global COO of Aish, Rabbi Elliot Matthias, in Manhattan.

Many of the panelists shared personal stories of transformation following October 7th. Braun spoke of finding new purpose in his social media content: “Prior to October 7th, I was making social media content without purpose and without meaning. Since October 7th I’ve changed my content to be pro-Israel and pro-Jewish, and I find that there is a lot more meaning in it.”

Savetsky, who experienced the attacks firsthand from a bomb shelter in Jerusalem, noted a shift in perception: “A big change for me was seeing Israel as vulnerable, I’d never seen Israel that way before, I had always taken it as a given, and that was very frightening. With all the antisemitism in the world, we understand the need for Israel that much more.”

The events also highlighted the stories of heroism and loss. Logan, a non-Jewish African American who serves as a commander in the IDF and was part of the Jerusalem panel, shared the heartrending tale of her friend, Police Officer Ran Gvili, known as ‘the Guardian of Alumim’. Gvili fought valiantly against Hamas terrorists outside of Kibbutz Alumim, saving many lives as he slowed the advance of the terrorists while killing 14 before being captured. In January, Israeli authorities declared Gvili as being killed by Hamas in Gaza. Logan’s emotional account underscored the personal toll of the attacks and the importance of sharing these stories of those whose lives were lost while trying to save others.

Cochva, a former Miss Israel winner and Miss Israel Universe contestant emphasized the unity that has emerged from tragedy: “Jews around the world have finally woken up and realized that there is no longer such a thing as Israeli Jews and American Jews, but rather we are all one. We all suffered a great trauma and we all have to face it now.”

Despite the challenges, the panels concluded on notes of hope and action. Ackerman in Manhattan stressed the importance of embracing Jewish identity: “I’ve seen so many people embrace their Judaism since October 7th, and giving to Jewish organizations, and that has been a beautiful thing. We are facing a fight for our people, an existential threat for our very survival.”

Panelists were asked to offer concrete suggestions for moving forward. Their suggestions included taking on positive actions each year on October 7th, supporting fellow Jews and Israeli businesses, deepening personal faith, and engaging in political advocacy to ensure continued support for Israel.

Cochva summed up the spirit of resilience: “Being as loud and as proud as we can. I don’t think there has been a time in history that so many people have picked up their voices and screamed that they are Israeli, that they are Jewish. So many people have started keeping Shabbat and keeping kosher again. So many people have become much closer to their Judaism because of what happened, and that has given me a lot of hope.”

The impact of Aish’s efforts since October 7th has been substantial, with 340 million video views, 200 million people interacting with Aish on social media, 17 million engagements, and 528,000 new social media followers. These numbers reflect a growing movement of Jewish pride and education in the face of adversity.

As the Jewish community continues to grapple with the aftermath of October 7th, events like this premiere serve as crucial touchstones for healing, unity, and action. They remind us of our shared history, our collective strength, and our responsibility to stand up against hatred in all its forms.

The message is clear: in the face of antisemitism and violence, the Jewish people must remain resilient, united, and more determined than ever to affirm their identity and support for Israel. As Lilaq Logan poignantly stated, “If we are not united then we are not fighting for anything. If we fight each other, even if we win the war, then we are here for no reason.”

