Israel’s leadership expressed sorrow and conveyed its condolence to Bahrain following the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Prime Minister.

He died Wednesday morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the US at the age of 84.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, “on behalf of the citizens of Israel, I would like to express our sincere condolences to the King of Bahrain, His Majesty Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa, to the royal family and to the entire Bahraini people on the death of the prime minister.”

He sent his “personal condolences to his family as well and appreciate his great contribution to the establishment of peace between our countries.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz wrote that he was “saddened by the news this morning of the death of Bahrain’s veteran prime minister, Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa” and conveyed his condolences to his family and the Bahraini citizens.

Foreign Minister Gazbi Ashkenzai expressed his condolences “to the Bahraini royal family and the people of Bahrain on the death of the Bahraini Prime Minister Al Khalifa, who served his people with dignity and wisdom.”

Israel and Bahrain signed a historic peace agreement at the White House on September 15, the Abraham Accords, the first agreement to be signed between Israel and an Arab country in 25 years.