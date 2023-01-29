Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Here’s what we know so far about Saturday night’s attack on Iran: as of this moment, mysterious explosions have taken place in at least four locations.

The first explosion took place in the city of Isfahan, where, according to an official report by the Iranian Defense Ministry, a quadcopter drone attack on a defense industrial complex failed. In a statement released early on Sunday, the Ministry said that “one of three drones attacking the defense equipment manufacturing complex in Isfahan was downed by a defense system stationed inside the facility and two others exploded after being caught in traps set by the defense system. According to Iranian press reports, the factory was damaged but there were no casualties, “thanks to God’s blessing.”

Another explosion took place in the city of Khoy in West Azerbaijan, northwestern Iran, Saturday night, but it may have been an earthquake (and not one caused by a drone attack). An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter Scale struck the area, killing at least seven and injuring 440.

Speculations of drone attacks mixed with an earthquake followed another explosion that occurred in the city of Azarshahr in East Azerbaijan Province, about 100 kilometers from Khoy. According to reports, an ignited a fire at a motor oil factory.

The final explosion was heard in the city of Kharj, west of Tehran. Several explosions were heard there, but no further details are available.

There were other reports of explosions in Iranian cities. In addition, in the early morning, fighter jets were heard flying in the sky over the capital Tehran, and videos show smoke in one area of the city.

The deputy governor of Isfahan province, Mohammad Reza Jan-Nesari, said on TV there were “no casualties” from the attack, and “the cause of the incident is under investigation.”