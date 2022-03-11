Photo Credit: MEMRI

A video was uploaded to the IMA Media YouTube channel on March 5 that shows an underground UAV and missile base operated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Republican Guards Corps (IRGC).

According to a Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) report, senior IRGC commanders in the video are seen touring the base. An announcer welcomes them, saying: “Our blade is thirsty for blood. … Our job is to sacrifice our lives, like [the assassinated former commander of the Quds Force Gen. Qassem] Soleimani did.”

The video shows a simulation of UAVs and missiles being launched from the underground base and hitting a target in the desert.

