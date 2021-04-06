Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Coordenação-Geral de Observação da Terra/INPE

A vessel linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was attacked Tuesday in the Red Sea according to multiple unconfirmed reports on social media.

The ship that was reportedly hit is the ‘Saviz’ intelligence reconnaissance vessel, according to multiple reports.

Advertisement



There has been no comment thus far from Iran’s government nor from Israel.

The Saviz, anchored off Yemen’s coast at the southern end of the Red Sea, has barely in nearly four years; uniformed men were spotted aboard the vessel last year, as were military-grade launches on the deck.

The Red Sea presents a geopolitical and physical choke point on global maritime trade, with the Suez Canal at its northern end and the Bab el_Mandeb Strait at the southern end, becoming a naval flashpoint when tensions rise in the region.

The Saviz, long known as a covert IRGC forward base, was blamed for a missile attack in July 2018 by Iranian-backed Houthis on two Saudi Arabian supertankers near Bab el-Mandab in the Red Sea, according to the Arabic-language Alanbat news site.

Only one missile succeeded in a direct hit on the Saudi ‘Arsen’ supertanker, and its warhead only partially detonated, causing a 2 to 3-meter hole in the hull. Any deeper and the attack would have reached the two million barrels of oil being carried by the vessel, causing one of the worst environmental disasters ever.

Since October 2016, there have been multiple Iranian-instigated attacks on US, Saudi and UAE warships and tankers sailing through the Red Sea conducted by Houthis, who were trained in weapons and assault tactics by Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah instructors.

The Iranian-backed Yemeni militia was taught how to use anti-ship missiles, fast explosive boats, speedboats equipped with RPG launchers, drones and sea mines.