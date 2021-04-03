Photo Credit: Flash 90

Jordan’s former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein is under house arrest, and at least 20 others were reportedly arrested in connection with a planned coup attempt against the Hashemite King Abdullah II, according to multiple Arab media reports and one from the Washington PostHaaretz.

A second royal, Sharif Hassan Ben Zaid, was also arrested “on security grounds”, according to Reuters, quoting Jordan’s official Petra news agency.

One other prominent official was also arrested: US-educated former Finance Minister and chief of the royal court Bassem Awadallah, according to Petra. No other details were provided.

According to the intelligence source, the arrests came in connection to a complex and far-reaching plot that also included Jordanian Bedouin tribal leaders and members of the country’s security establishment.

Hamza, the eldest son of the late King Hussein and his fourth and final wife, American-born Queen Noor, was named Crown Prince of Jordan in 1999; the title was revoked by his oldest half-brother, King Abdullah II, in 2004.

There have been numerous other coup attempts in the past decades, including against the late King Hussein, who made peace with Israel.

In November 2012, organizers in the secular Hirak opposition movement that had begun two years earlier launched four days of protests said to be inspired by the Arab Spring uprisings elsewhere in the region. The protesters called for King Abdullah to hand over the throne to Hamza, age 32 at the time. Some 90 people were arrested and charged with launching the violent protests that also called for adoption of a constitutional monarchy similar to that of the UK.

Peace between Israel and Jordan had been in force already for well over a decade by then.

On Oct. 26 1994, the Hashemite Kingdom and the Jewish State signed a peace treaty in a ceremony held in the Arava valley in Israel, north of Eilat and near the Jordanian border. As part of that treaty, Israel promised to respect the “special role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Muslim Holy shrines in Jerusalem” — the most prominent being the Al Aqsa Mosque in the Temple Mount compound, where Hussein’s grandfather King Abdullah was assassinated.

In late November 1972, the Jordanian military foiled an attempt to overthrow then-King Hussein. An attempt to assassinate the king and his brother, Crown Prince Hassan, came several months after Hussein had expelled the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) led by PLO chief Yasser Arafat in response to the PLO guerrillas’ attempt to seize control over Jordan.

In a final official act just prior to his death on Feb. 7, 1999, King Hussein defined the line of succession, removing his brother Hassan as successor and naming his eldest son, then-37-year-old Abdullah, to follow him on the throne.