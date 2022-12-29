Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

A three-year-old toddler who choked in a restaurant in Agadir, Morocco, was saved thanks to the quick response of United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs who happened to be dining in the same restaurant.

The incident took place Tuesday afternoon when the three Asoulin brothers from Kiryat Gat––Moshe, Nati, and Itzik––were on vacation in Morocco. While sitting in the restaurant in Agadir, a city located on Morocco’s southern coast, the three brothers, all of whom are volunteer EMTs, heard calls for help.

The trio noticed a crowd gathering around a worried customer and ran over to the nearby table where they found the toddler who had choked on some food and was turning blue. The three took quick action, identified themselves as EMTs, and performed a quick Heimlich maneuver. After a series of abdominal thrusts and a few measured back blows, the little boy spat out the foreign object that he had choked on and resumed his breathing.

The boy’s family thanked the brother EMTs profusely.

“We were in the right place at the right time and we did what any person with the proper training would have done,” said Moshe. “Thanks to our having the proper training and skills we were able to save his life, and for his family that meant the world.”