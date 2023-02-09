Photo Credit: Erik Marmor / Flash 90
The scene of the deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on February 8, 2023.

The death toll from the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday reached 16,000 as of Thursday morning, officials said, with another 70,000 people injured in the tremors.

Of those, some 12,973 were killed in Turkey alone, with more than 3,000 killed in Syria. More than 13 million people were affected by the earthquakes in an area spanning 10 provinces in Turkey.

Advertisement


In 1999, close to 18,000 people were killed in earthquakes that struck northwestern Turkey.

In Syria, 10.9 million people across five northwestern governorates were affected by the earthquakes, according to El-Mostafa Benlamlih, the United Nations resident coordinator for Syria. Some 100,000 people in Aleppo alone were left homeless, and although 30,000 found shelter in schools and mosques, another 70,000 “have snow, they have cold and they are living in a terrible situation,” he told USA Today.

Fresh snowfall in the area has further exacerbated the difficulty faced by rescuers.

Turkish Airlines evacuated 19,050 people from the stricken region on Tuesday and planned to evacuate another 30,000 disaster victims on Wednesday.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleLion In The Street, Skunk In The Yard
Next article’72 Hour’ Earthquake Rescue Window Passes in Turkey
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR