Photo Credit: Mahmut Bozarslan (Voice of America)

The double earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria on Monday caused serious damage to Turkey’s energy infrastructure.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez told reporters at a briefing that the powerful 7.8 magnitude and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes particularly damaged the infrastructure in Kahramanmaras province, where the epicenter of the second earthquake was located.

Two critical oil pipelines and a nuclear power plant that is under construction were, however, undamaged. Specifically, the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, Turkey’s first such facility, was not damaged, according to an official from Rosatom, the Russian company building the plant who spoke with Turkey’s Daily Sabah news outlet.

The earthquakes did, however, also damage the Mediterranean Limak International Port in the coastal city of Iskenderun, Dönmez said.

In addition, electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution lines were severely damaged.

The main transmission line in the Türkoğlu district of Kahramanmaras was the worst damaged, Dönmez told reporters.

“This is our main transmission line that carries natural gas to Gaziantep, Hatay and Kilis, and especially to Kahramanmaras. These areas may experience power outages,” he added.

At least 30 substations belonging to Turkey’s Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) were damaged as well; the minister said that mobile power plants were dispatched to the region to supply natural gas and energy to hospitals, soup kitchens and bakeries.